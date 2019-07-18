National

U.S. Military Brings Back Remains From World War II Battle

HONOLULU (AP) -
world war II remains
U.S. Marines carry coffins holding the possible remains of service members lost in the Battle of Tarawa, in a hangar at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii, Wednesday. (Sgt. Jacqueline Clifford/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

The U.S. military has brought back the remains of more than 20 servicemen killed in one of the bloodiest battles of World War II.

An Air Force cargo plane flew the remains from Tarawa atoll in the remote Pacific island nation of Kiribati (KEE-ree-bas) to Hawaii on Wednesday. Marines carried flag-draped caskets off the plane for a ceremony.

The remains are among those discovered in March by History Flight, a nonprofit organization that searches for the remains of U.S. servicemen lost in past conflicts. They’re believed to belong to Marines and sailors from the 6th Marine Regiment who were killed during the last night of the three-day Battle of Tarawa. More than 6,000 Americans, Japanese and Koreans died.

Forensic anthropologists with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency will work to identify the remains using dental records, DNA and other clues.

world war II remains
From left, Dr. James Anderson, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Strategy, Plans and Capabilities; U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Lewis Craparotta, Commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific (MARFORPAC); and Rear Adm. Jon Kreitz, deputy director for operations, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), bow their heads for an invocation before the coffins, in a hangar at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii, Wednesday. (Sgt. Jacqueline Clifford/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)