State Supreme Court Denies Temporary Restraining Order Against Repeal of Religious Exemptions

NEW YORK -

Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11:48 pm |

A request for a temporary restraining order against the implementation of the repeal of the religious exemption for vaccinations was denied by Albany County Supreme Court Justice Michael Mackey.

Mid Hudson News reported that Goshen civil rights attorney Michael Sussman saught to have it temporarily halted. “Justice Mackey reasoned the other courts have upheld the state’s right to order mandatory vaccinations and concluded we had not met or carried the very high burden of demonstrating substantial likelihood of ultimate success on our claims, a burden which the party seeking a TRO must meet,” Sussman said.

The justice scheduled another session and “expressed the view that if we can demonstrate the merits of our case before him or another judge, we will have time to do so before September, and the extensive irreparable harm children will then suffer.”