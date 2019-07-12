BD”E: Rebbetzin Rivkah Schweitzer, A”j

Friday, July 12, 2019 at 7:34 am |

The Boro Park community mourns the petirah of noted mechaneches Rebbetzin Rivkah Schweitzer, a”h, who was niftar on Thursday.

Rebbetzin Schweitzer was the daughter of Reb Yosef Kaufman, z”l, one of the pioneers of the Chinuch Atzmai in Eretz Yisrael.

When she came of age, she married, ybchl”t, Harav Yaakov Dovid Schweitzer, a long-time maggid shiur in Yeshivah Torah Vodaas.

Rebbetzin Schweitzer was buried on Thursday in Yerushalayim, on Har Hamenuchos, after a well attended levayah.

Shivah is being observed in her Boro Park.

Tehi zichrah baruch.