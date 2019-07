WASHINGTON (Reuters) -

President Donald Trump. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images/File)

President Donald Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu about national security issues, including Iran, on Wednesday, the White House said, the same day the U.S. president threatened to “substantially” increase sanctions on Tehran.

“The two leaders discussed cooperation between the United States and Israel in advancing shared national security interests, including efforts to prevent Iran’s malign actions in the region,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said on Thursday.