NYC Measles Outbreak Waning

BROOKLYN -

Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 5:28 pm |

A vial of the MMR vaccine. (Reuters/Lindsey Wasson/File)

The measles outbreak in New York City appears to be waning, with just one case reported during the last week.

The case, in Boro Park, is the 620th confirmed by the New York City Health Department since outbreak began last October.

A total of 452 cases have been reported in Williamsburg, 110 in Boro Park, 17 in Sunset Park and seven in Crown Heights, with the remaining 34 cases scattered among various neighborhoods.

But the Health Department is cautioning that the outbreak is not over. There have been a total of four active-transmission cases during the past 21 days (one in Williamsburg, one in Red Hook, and two in Boro Park), and an outbreak is not declared over until 42 days after the most recent transmission.

“While the latest measles numbers make us cautiously optimistic, the Health Department will continue to monitor the situation and on-going transmission closely,” the Department said in a statement to Hamodia. “We’ll remain vigilant in protecting the health of all New Yorkers and maintain the current enforcement strategy until further notice, as well as a continued focus on education and prevention.”