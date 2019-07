Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 3:55 pm |

Readers are urgently requested to say Tehillim for rebbi in a Virginia camp who was swept out to sea.

The 35-year-old rebbi, Reuven Tzvi ben Esther Baila, (last name has not been released), was with a group of 20 campers on Sandbridge Beach, when he saw one of them, an 11-year-old, struggling in the water, ABC 13 reports.

The camper is okay, but the rebbi is missing.

Images from WAVY 10 show Coast Guard helicopters participating in the search.