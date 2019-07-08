Community

Catskills: Jewish Hiker Located After All-Night Search

(BoroPark24.com) -
Rescue teams after finding the hiker, Monday morning. (BoroPark24.com)

missing hiker in the Catskills was located on Monday morning after an extensive search overnight. Sullivan County FD and Hatzolah were searching for a hiker from Camp Magen Av who went missing in the area of 3345 Denning Road in Claryville, NY.

The hiker went missing on Sunday night, and at around 11:00 p.m., the camp called 911 to report that he was missing.

Catskills Hatzolah as well as volunteers from Shomrim joined the search at around 3:00 a.m.

The missing hiker was located at 7:30 Monday morning, and was in good health.