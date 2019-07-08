Catskills: Jewish Hiker Located After All-Night Search

(BoroPark24.com) -

Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11:02 am |

A missing hiker in the Catskills was located on Monday morning after an extensive search overnight. Sullivan County FD and Hatzolah were searching for a hiker from Camp Magen Av who went missing in the area of 3345 Denning Road in Claryville, NY.

The hiker went missing on Sunday night, and at around 11:00 p.m., the camp called 911 to report that he was missing.

Catskills Hatzolah as well as volunteers from Shomrim joined the search at around 3:00 a.m.

The missing hiker was located at 7:30 Monday morning, and was in good health.