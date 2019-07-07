IDF Probe Finds Intel Officer Killed by Friendly Fire in 2018 Incident, Cites Operational Flaws

YERUSHALAYIM -

Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi. (Operationalcow48)

An IDF investigation into an undercover intelligence mission that went awry in November 2018 in Khan Younis has determined that the officer who was killed, Lt.-Col. M., was the victim of friendly fire during a shootout with Hamas gunmen.

An official report on the probe said that “the investigators’ analysis of the way the events unfolded during the course of the operation suggests a number of faults in the forces’ execution of their mission, both before and during the operation, which ultimately led to their exposure” by Hamas.

”Consequently, the investigators drew several conclusions relating to the Special Forces’ operational planning, preparation, and TTPs, as well as the command mechanisms in place during special operations. Some of the recommendations relating to the cooperation of the Special Forces Division with the General Staff are already being implemented and the Division is currently developing a multi-year program based on these conclusions.”

While many of the details remain classified, the IDF on Sunday published a summary of its findings, which were approved by

and submitted to Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

“The lessons will be learned and the recommendations will be implemented. I commend the courage of the soldiers and pilots who operated in very difficult conditions, and the heroic rescue action. On behalf of the citizens of Israel, I would like to stand by the family of Lt.-Col. M for his heroism and his efforts,” the prime minister said in a statement.