A Huge Fire in Tzfas; Hundreds of People Were Evacuated From Their Homes

Tzfas -

Thursday, July 4, 2019 at 7:43 pm |

A fire broke out today in the southern neighborhood of the city according to the Ichud Hatzalah spokesman. The fire reached the line of houses and hundreds of residents were at risk.

Over 20 volunteers from Ichud Hatzalah, the Galil branch, arrived within minutes to the scene of the fire, spread out according to orders and evacuated the residents from their homes. In some of the homes,volunteers removed the children from their beds when the fire was at the window of the house.

The incident is still underway, for the time being without casualties.

If necessary, additional updates will be issued.