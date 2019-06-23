Company Recalls Infant Formula

NEW YORK -

Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 7:47 pm |

Perrigo Company PLC of Dublin, Ireland and Allegan, MI, makers of Parent’s Choice Advantage Infant Formula, issued a nationwide recall of 35-ounce, 992-gram containers of their Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron. The recalled formula, which is being done in consultation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), has the potential presence of metal foreign matter in one lot of the product, which is sold exclusively at Walmart. The company identified the produce as containing the lot code C26EVFV. Over 23,ooo containers are affected by this recall.

The company announced that the recall is being initiated out of an abundance of caution stemming from a consumer report. There have been no adverse events reported to date, and no other products or retailers are affected.

Consumers who may have purchased the product can identify the recalled product by searching for Lot Code C26EVFV, with a “use by” date of February 26, 2021. These identifying codes and expiration date can be found on the bottom of the package. Perrigo Company said that any consumer who purchased the product should discontinue use immediately and will receive a refund from any Walmart store.

Perrigo Consumer Affairs can be reached at 866-629-6181.