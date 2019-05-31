Security Forces Kill Palestinian Trying to Bypass Checkpoint

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, May 31, 2019 at 5:13 am |

An Israeli solider searches a Palestinian car at a checkpoint. (Reuters/Mohamad Torokman, File)

Israeli security forces on Friday shot and killed a 16-year-old Palestinian, after he reportedly tried to evade a checkpoint on the way to Yerushalayim.

According to reports, the teen, Abdullah Rit, was part of a group of youths who attempted to bypass the Mazmuriya checkpoint, at which point Israeli soldiers opened fire. Arab outlets claimed the teen wanted to pray at the Al-Aqsa mosque on the last Friday of Ramadan.

Rit was hit in the chest and was evacuated to the hospital in Beit Jala, where he died of his wounds. Another Palestinian, aged 21, was wounded in the abdomen and taken to a hospital in Beit Lechem for further treatment in severe condition.

There was no independent confirmation of the circumstances of his death and the IDF did not immediately respond to requests for comment.