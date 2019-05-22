NYC Directing Ad Money to Community and Ethnic Media

NEW YORK -

Wednesday, May 22, 2019

Mayor de Blasio announcing the executive order Wednesday. (NYC Mayor’s Office)

Community and ethnic media outlets will be receiving at least half of all New York City advertising dollars, under an executive order signed by Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The order, which takes effect with fiscal 2020, mandates that all city agencies spend at least 50 percent of their annual print and digital advertising dollars in community and ethnic media outlets.

The de Blasio Administration, citing U.S. Census population estimates for 2017, says that 37 percent of New York City residents are foreign-born, and 23 percent of city residents have a limited understanding of English. The administration says the executive order is part of its plan to provide equal access to city services to all communities, and to strengthen its commitment to community and ethnic media. Since de Blasio came into office, the city has increased advertisement spending in community and ethnic media from $850,000 in 2013 to $2.74 million in 2018.

The mayor made the announcement at a roundtable discussion with community and ethnic media outlets Wednesday at City Hall.

“We can’t be the fairest big city in America if only some people know how to receive city services,” said de Blasio. “Community and ethnic media outlets are critical for delivering news across the city. This executive order will help us reach more New Yorkers, ensuring that more people can benefit from all the City has to offer.”

Approved “community and ethnic media” outlets include those focusing on specific boroughs, identity or interest groups, and ethnic or religious groups.

“It’s about time that this city, under the leadership of Mayor de Blasio, grants all media equal opportunity,” said Hamodia publisher Ruth Lichtenstein.