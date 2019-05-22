DeVos Family Ends Financial Support for Amash

WASHINGTON (The Washington Post) -

Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich., looks out from the dais on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster/File)

The wealthy DeVos family said through a spokesman Wednesday it was cutting off financial support for Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.), the fifth-term congressman who this week called President Trump’s behavior “impeachable.”

The Michigan-based family, who made their fortune running Amway, decided to end donating to Amash before his most recent comments about the president, DeVos family spokesman Nick Wasmiller said in a statement.

“Family members have expressed increasing concerns about a lack of representation for their district, the third congressional, and I would say an inability to advance efforts connected to important policy matters,” he said.

The news was first reported by the Detroit News.

Throughout Trump’s presidency, Amash has consistently been the lone Republican to speak out against him and his policies. On Saturday, he shared his thoughts about the Mueller report’s findings on Twitter, and concluded that Attorney General William Barr was being untruthful, that Trump had engaged in impeachable conduct, and that his fellow Republicans were turning a blind eye due to partisanship.

The spokesman said he was not speaking for Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who married into the family.

The family is megadonors to the Republican Party. Amash, who was not at risk of losing his seat, still received $16,200 from DeVos family members in 2018. They also gave $1 million to the Freedom Partners Action Fund, a super PAC aligned with Amash’s ideology. Amash was a founding member of the House Freedom Caucus, though he’s fractured from the group over his public critiques of Trump.

The loss of a major donor could sting in 2020 when Amash will face his first primary challenge since 2014. Pro-Trump state Rep. Jim Lower launched his bid soon after Amash backed impeaching Trump.

Amash, the only congressional Republican to take this stance, has not ruled out running for president in 2020, likely as a third-party candidate on the Libertarian ticket.