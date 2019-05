Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 8:02 am |

Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 8:02 am |

The special tent for the shiurim in Meron. (Ohr HaRashbi)

Construction of the Heichal Hashiurim tent, a tent dedicated to shiurim throughout the day, was completed Tuesday afternoon and is ready to be used for Lag BaOmer.

There will be shiurim delivered in the large air-conditioned tent every hour, on the hour. The maggidei shiur include: Harav Chizkiyahu Mishkovsky, Harav Yisrael Meir Shushan, Harav Yitzchok Moshe Erlanger, and many others.