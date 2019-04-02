Tens of Thousands Pack Boro Park for Levayah of Skulener Rebbe, zy”a

BORO PARK -

Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 2:24 pm |

The streets around the modest Skulener Beis Medrash were a sea of black Tuesday morning, as Boro Park gathered to bid farewell to the elder Gadol who had graced the neighborhood for four decades.

“Tatteh, fargest nisht vegen inz — don’t forget about us!” pleaded Harav Yeshayah Yaakov Portugal, shlita, in his hesped for his father, the Skulener Rebbe, Zy”a. Harav Yisrael Avraham Portugal was niftar on Monday at age 95.

Harav Yeshayah Yaakov, the Rav of the Skulener kehillah in Montreal, was crowned as the next Rebbe at the levayah by his brother-in-law, who referred to him as the “memalei makom aviv — worthy of replacing his father.”

The other four sons were to continue as Skulener Rabbanim in their respective cities — Harav Efraim Yehudah in Monsey, Harav Hersh Noach in Lakewood, Harav Meir in Williamsburg and Harav Shmuel Mordechai in Boro Park.

The only two maspidim were the new Rebbe and the oldest son-in-law, Harav Shimon Yoel Weinberger, the Skulener dayan.