Pittsburgh Gun Laws Up for Final Vote; Lawsuits Expected

PITTSBURGH (AP) -

Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 10:01 am |

A police vehicle is posted near the Pittsburgh congregation, Oct. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The Pittsburgh City Council is scheduled to take a final vote on a package of gun laws introduced after last year’s congregation massacre.

The legislation would place restrictions on military-style assault weapons like the AR-15 rifle that authorities say was used in the Oct. 27 rampage at the congregation that killed 11 Jews and wounded seven. It would also ban most uses of armor-piercing ammunition and high-capacity magazines, and allow the temporary seizure of guns from people who are determined to be a danger to themselves or others.

The council gave its tentative approve last week. A final vote is scheduled for Tuesday.

Pennsylvania State law forbids municipalities from regulating guns, and pro-gun advocates say they’ll sue to block the laws from taking effect.