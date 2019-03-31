MTA Bridge and Tunnel Toll Hikes Begin Sunday

NEW YORK -

Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 3:10 pm |

Traffic moves over the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Drivers who use Metropolitan Transportation Authority bridges and tunnels will see a toll increase starting Sunday.

Tolls rise by 6 percent for cars with E-Z Pass and 11.8 percent for those without.

The Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge toll rises from $17 to $19 for non-E-Z Pass holders, and from $11.52 to $12.24 for E-Z Pass holders. The E-Z Pass fare for Staten Island residents will be $6.88 for those who take at least three trips per month, and $7.26 for those who take no more than two.

Tolls for the Robert F. Kennedy (Triborough) Bridge, Bronx Whitestone Bridge, Throgs Neck Bridge, Hugh L. Carey (Brooklyn-Battery) Tunnel, and Queens Midtown Tunnel will rise to $6.12 for E-Z Pass holders and to $9.50 for non-E-Z Pass holders. Tolls for the Marine Parkway-Gil Hodges Memorial Bridge and Cross Bay Veterans Memorial Bridge will be $2.29 with E-Z Pass and $4.75 without.

The toll hikes, as well as increases in the cost of MetroCards, were voted on last month by the MTA Board. The agency expects the higher prices to raise an additional $336 million in revenue annually.

The MTA said last month that it is “in a dire financial position, with an operating budget deficit of approximately $500 million as early as next year, growing to nearly $1 billion by 2022.”

The new MetroCard prices take effect April 21.