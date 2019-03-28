Father and Son Seriously Injured in Attack in Newark

NEW YORK -

Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 6:35 pm

A father and son were beaten and seriously injured in an attack around 3:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon in Newark, N.J. The attack took place at Freeman Street near Fleming Street. Shimon Klein and his adult son Yoel were at work they were struck with blunt instruments by intruders.

The victims were rushed to University Hospital, where the father is listed in critical condition with a serious head injury, and the son is in serious but stable condition.

Please say Tehillim for Shimon Yisroel ben Faiga (the father) and Yoel ben Kreindel Ela (the son), besoch she’ar cholei Yisrael.