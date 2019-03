Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 8:14 am |

Klal Yisrael is urged to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Hagaon Harav Moshe Landau, shlita, Rav of Bnei Brak, who is hospitalized in Netanya’s Laniado Hospital in a serious state.

Several months ago, the Rav had a slight stroke, and never fully recuperated.

Readers are asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Harav Moshe Yehudah Leib ben Chayah Minah, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.