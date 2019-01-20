Rabbi Yehiel Kalish Chosen to Fill Vacant Seat in Illinois House of Representatives

NEW YORK -

Sunday, January 20, 2019 at 8:23 pm |

Rabbi Yehiel Kalish addressing the Agudath Israel National Convention. (Agudath Israel Archives)

Rabbi Yehiel Kalish was chosen to fill the vacant seat in the 16th District in the Illinois House of Representatives. Rabbi Kalish was a longtime employee of Agudath Israel of America, serving first as Midwest Regional Director and eventually as the Vice President for Development and State Relations, where he was instrumental in was instrumental in developing a network of regional offices focusing on governmental advocacy in state capitals across the country.

Currently, is the chairman and CEO of S4 Group, a lobbying and business consulting firm. He is also a member of the board of trustees of Agudath Israel of America.

Agudath Israel’s national director of state relations, Rabbi A. D. Motzen, said, “We offer him our most sincere wishes and heartfelt prayers for success.”