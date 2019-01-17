Bnos Agudath Israel Is the ‘Write’ Place for Fun With a Purpose

Thursday, January 17, 2019 at 5:44 pm |

“I get to meet a new person. I get to write to someone and it’s as if I’m playing with a friend.” – Tova, third grade

Once again, Bnos members from across the country are being paired up as pen pals. No texts, emails or messaging in this program! The girls take pen (or pencil!) to paper and write actual letters to their new friends. Imagine how exciting it is for the girls on the other end to receive those envelopes in the mail.

“I would meet someone that I couldn’t meet in real life.” – Nechama, third grade

The pen pals write letters to each other throughout the Bnos season and beyond. They share experiences and learn about each other’s lives.

“I get to connect with someone different than me.” – Aviva, fifth grade

What do the girls gain from the program? They gain new friends. They gain an awareness of being part of a larger whole. And, shhhh, don’t tell them, but they even improve their writing skills.

Does your city or branch want to be pen pals, too? Contact Bnos at 212-797-9000 ext. 330 or email cbhass@agudathisrael.org.