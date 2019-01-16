Pelosi Asks Trump to Delay State of Union Address

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday asked President Donald Trump to reschedule the annual State of the Union address until the government fully reopens, as a partial government shutdown stretched into its 26th day with no signs of resolution.

With the address scheduled for Jan. 29, Pelosi wrote a letter to Trump citing security concerns because the Secret Service, which is required to provide security for the address, has not received funding during the impasse. The standoff was triggered by Trump’s demand for a round of funding for his promised wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Given the security concerns and unless government re-opens this week, I suggest we work together to determine another suitable date after government has re-opened for this address or for you to consider delivering your State of the Union address in writing to the Congress,” Pelosi wrote in a letter.

The State of the Union address is an annual speech in which the president outlines the administration’s goals for the year. All members of Congress and the Supreme Court attend, along with all but one member of the president’s Cabinet.

The White House had no immediate comment on Pelosi‘s request.

Trump on Wednesday is expected to sign legislation that would ensure 800,000 federal employees will receive back pay when the government reopens. He also is scheduled to meet with a bipartisan group of lawmakers at 11:30 a.m.

But that may provide little relief for government employees, some of whom are being asked to come back to work after being initially furloughed and told to stay home, although they will not be paid on schedule.

The shutdown began on Dec. 22 after Trump insisted he would not sign legislation, funding the idled government agencies, unless it included more than $5 billion for the border wall.

The wall was a signature campaign promise of his before the 2016 election.

Senate Democrats have planned to gather on the steps of the Capitol to highlight the havoc the shutdown is wreaking, as 800,000 federal workers are furloughed or work without pay, and contractors do not receive payments.

Economists have estimated that each week the shutdown continues will shave off 0.1 percent of economic growth.