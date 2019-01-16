Historic Chareidi Unity: Agudas Yisrael and Degel Hatorah Sign Agreement for Election List

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at 8:09 am |

The UTJ MKs sign on the agreement Wednesday.

The United Torah Judaism party, which includes the Agudas Yisrael and Degel Hatorah factions, signed an agreement for a joint run in the upcoming elections. The deal was signed on by members of both factions in the Knesset on Wednesday.

This is the outcome of historic achdus between the factions that managed to reach an agreement between them well in advance of the official date for submission of lists to the Knesset, thanks to close and full cooperation between the representatives of the factions and the Moatzos Gedolei HaTorah.

MKs Rabbi Moshe Gafni (L) and Rabbi Yaakov Litzman ahead of the joint agreement.

Chairman of the Finance Committee MK Rabbi Moshe Gafni (Degel Hatorah) said after the signing: “This is an unprecedented historical process. We are the first faction that has completed its internal deliberations and is embarking on a new path of an equal agreement that gives great satisfaction to the Gedolei Yisrael.

“We are focusing on bringing as many voters as possible to the ballot box in order to increase our representation to enable us to deal with the challenges we face.

“This is a historic agreement for Degel Hatorah in particular and United Torah Judaism in general.”

Deputy Health Minister MK Rabbi Yaakov Litzman (Agudas Yisrael) said: “United Torah Judaism is going ahead to the elections in full unity and in joint forces. We are witnessing a blessed step of Kiddush Hashem, to be the first party in Israel to come to an early conclusion on the order of the list and out of unity.

“We hope to see a significant increase of voters, and seats, in the elections with much siyata d’Shmaya and continued hatzlachah.”