Fire Damages Classrooms at Hebrew Academy in Lawrence; No Injuries

Thursday, January 10, 2019 at 7:38 am |

(Illustrative. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A fire damaged two classrooms at the Hebrew Academy of the Five Towns & Rockaway in Lawrence [Long Island], police and school officials said Thursday morning.

There were no injuries, a Nassau County police spokesman said.

The lower school building, at 33 Washington Avenue, was empty at the time police received the call at 3:15 a.m., the spokesman said. The Lawrence-Cedarhurst Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire.

“[The fire] was confined to one classroom, a large classroom,” said Chief Edward Kohler, Lawrence-Cedarhurst Fire Department. “A little extension to the hallway, and a little extension to the outside of the building when the flames came out the windows.”

“Due to an unfortunate fire at the lower school campus, the early childhood, elementary school and middle school campuses will be closed today,” the academy posted to its social media accounts early Thursday.

“Thank G-d everyone is safe,” the academy wrote.

The fire does not seem suspicious, police said. The Nassau County fire marshal is investigating the blaze.