Security Forces Track Down Terrorist Who Murdered Two Soldiers in Givat Assaf

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 3:35 am |

A Kalachnikov assault rifle, magazines full of ammunition and night-vision equipment, which were found during an arrest raid, overnight Monday. (Israel Police Spokesman)

IDF soldiers overnight Monday arrested Assam Barghouti, the terrorist who carried out a shooting attack near Givat Assaf last month. Killed in that attack were IDF soldiers Yuval Mor-Yosef, Hy”d, and Yosef Cohen, Hy”d.

Barghouti was caught in an overnight raid in the village of Abu Shachidam in the Binyamin region, almost a month after he carried out the shooting attack with his brother Salah Barghouti.

The latter Barghouti had carried out a terror attack near Ofra just days before, and had escaped – but was tracked down and eliminated by Israeli forces several days later. Assam Barghouti decided then to carry out the shooting attack near Givat Assaf, one of several he had planned with his brother, officials said. Officials said that he was found with several weapons, and was actively planning another shooting attack that was to take place in the coming days.

Israeli forces at the scene of the Givat Assaf attack. (Reuters/Ammar Awad)

Assam Barghouti was tracked down by a joint unit of IDF soldiers, Border Guards, Shin Bet agents and Yamam Special Forces Police.

N., commander of the Yamam force, said that he “had no doubt we would get the terrorist. The joint operations that we have been conducting have led to many successes, and our cooperation will ensure that no terrorists will escape our security forces.”

Commenting on Barghuoti’s capture, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said that “the forces that caught this terrorist can be proud. The long arm of Israeli security will reach all terrorists that harm our people and our state, and will pay for their actions.”