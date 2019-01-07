In ‘Dramatic Announcement,’ Netanyahu May Reveal New Details in Investigations

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, January 7, 2019 at 10:39 am |

Prime Minister Binymin Netanyahu leading the weekly Cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Yerushalayim on Sunday. (Alex Kolomoisky/Yedioth Ahronoth/Pool)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is to deliver an announcement from his residence at 8 p.m. (1 p.m. ET), which coincides with the start of the prime time news in Israel.

Speculation ran wild in the press after this announcement was released Monday afternoon by the Likud party.

As the press statement announcing this came from the Likud spokesperson and not the Prime Minister’s Office, it is believed that the prime minister’s announcement will be political in nature. Haaretz quoted sources in the Prime Minister’s Office that the announcements will be regarding the legal investigations facing Netanyahu. Prior to the broadcast, Netanyahu will be meeting with his legal defense team, led by attorney Amit Hadad.

The initial promise of a “dramatic announcement” made in a statement issued by Likud was scaled down somewhat by the prime minister writing on Twitter (in Hebrew), calling it instead a “special announcement.”

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit will reportedly decide whether to indict the prime minister next month, ahead of April’s elections, in three cases in which he is suspected of bribery.

Netanyahu has vociferously objected to the timing of the matter, arguing that it would be unfair and undemocratic, since it would not allow him time for the hearing he is entitled to before an indictment is filed, and the voters must know his side of it.