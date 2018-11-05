Business Briefs – November 5, 2018

Monday, November 5, 2018 at 9:49 pm |

Jittery Investors Await Outcome Of Midterm Elections

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The midterm elections are certain to have implications for Wall Street, regardless of how they shape the balance of power in Congress. That’s because in every scenario there could be winners and losers in key sectors of the market, including banking, pharmaceuticals, companies that would benefit from government infrastructure projects.

Economic Realities Moderate Trump’s Hard Line On Iran

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration was caught between allies at home and abroad and the reality of global economics as it reinstated sanctions Monday on Iran. It was forced to carve out exemptions for some important allies because of concerns that a complete end to Iran’s exports would cause a major spike in world oil prices and cause other economic disruptions.

Supreme Court Rejects Net Neutrality Appeal

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court ended the court fight over repealed Obama-era “net neutrality” rules that required internet providers to treat all online traffic equally. The court on Monday rejected appeals from the telecommunications industry seeking to throw out a lower court ruling in favor of the “net neutrality” rules. The Federal Communicatiled back the rules, but the industry also wanted to wipe the court ruling off the books.