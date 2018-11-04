Pole Thrown Through Window of Williamsburg Shul on Shabbos

NEW YORK -

At 5:45pm on Shabbos afternoon, a metal pole was thrown through the window of a shul in Williamsburg, the New York Post reported. As the members of Khal Avnei Eish of Walkan gathered for mincha on Shabbos afternoon, a group of 4 teenagers approximately 16 years old threw the pole through the window, which did not injure anyone.

The shul is located at the corner of Franklin and Myrtle Avenues. The perpetrators ran down Franklin Avenue after smashing the window, which caused $250 of damage.

There have been a spate of anti-Semitic acts in New York City over the past few days, including an assault in Boro Park and Crown Heights, and a case of anti-Semitic graffiti scrawled on the wall of Union Temple in Prospect Heights.