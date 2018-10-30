Police Arrest Five Rock Throwing Rioters in Yerushalayim

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at 6:33 am |

An Arab riot. (Issam Rimawi/Flash90)

Police in Yerushalayim overnight Monday arrested five individuals who participated in rioting against Israeli security forces. The five were caught on camera throwing rocks and bricks at police. The five, ages 14 through 50, were arrested in their homes. They will be brought to court for an extension of their remand later Tuesday.

In a statement, police said that the suspects were arrested thanks to intelligence work and the used of “advanced technological methods. Police will continue to act with uncompromising determination to ensure the security of Israelis and the residents of eastern Yerushalayim.”

IDF soldiers overnight Monday seized weapons that were to be used in terror attacks. Soldiers, working with police, discovered weapons in the village of al-Atara, near Ramallah. In a statement, the army said that such weapons were used in terror attacks as well as for criminal activity, and that security forces were determined to seize all weapons that were being held illegally by all people, in order to better protect all Israelis and residents of Palestinian Authority-controlled areas, who are also under threat by terrorists and criminals.

Overnight Monday, security officials said they arrested 12 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.