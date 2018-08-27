NYC Poised to Reinstitute School-Zone Speed Cameras

NEW YORK (AP/Hamodia) -

Monday, August 27, 2018 at 6:54 pm |

New York City is poised to reactivate 140 speed cameras in school zones after city leaders and Gov. Andrew Cuomo went around the state Legislature, which must approve the program.

The program expired last month after the state Senate failed to renew the cameras, arguing it was an unfair revenue stream for the city.

On Monday, Gov. Cuomo used an emergency executive order to reactivate the devices for 30 days. He claimed that the speed cameras were truly an emergency since children’s lives were saved because of it. He did not address Republican criticism that the revenue should be dedicated to installing armed guards in every school.

The City Council is expected to formally authorize the program on Wednesday so the cameras are operational when school begins next week.

In his remarks, Gov. Cuomo thanked his frequent nemesis, Mayor Bill de Blasio, for his work on the issue.