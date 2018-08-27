Minister: Mexico-U.S. NAFTA Agreement Close, But Item Still Pending

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -

Monday, August 27, 2018 at 9:48 am |

Mexico’s Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo arrives at the U.S. Trade Representative’s office in Washington, Aug. 23. (Reuters/Chris Wattie/File Photo)

Mexican and U.S. officials are close to agreeing they have resolved their bilateral issues in the renegotiation of the North American Free Agreement (NAFTA) but a major issue must still be settled, a top Mexican official said on Monday.

Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said he still had to conclude a “very important” issue when asked by reporters if Mexico and the United States had reached agreement. He did, however, note that an announcement was “probably on the agenda.”

Separately, a Mexican source familiar with the talks said it was “almost certain” there would be an announcement on Monday when asked if the two sides had reached an agreement.