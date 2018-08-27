Liberty Island Open Again After Small Construction Fire

NEW YORK (AP) -

Monday, August 27, 2018 at 2:54 pm |

A fire department boat at the Liberty Island docks, Monday. (AP Photo/APTN, Screencap)

The Statue of Liberty is open again after about 3,000 people were evacuated from Liberty Island because of a small construction fire.

Park spokesman Jerry Willis says regular ferry service to the island was resuming around 2 p.m. on Monday.

Willis says a construction worker was treated at the scene for a minor injury after the fire started at a propane tank about two hours earlier. It happened in an area where a security screening building is being constructed.

Willis estimated the distance between the statue and the fire at 100 to 200 yards.