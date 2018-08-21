Trump Accuses De Blasio of Stealing Slogan

President Donald Trump accused Mayor Bill de Blasio Tuesday of stealing his slogan.
Trump tweeted that de Blasio “just stole my campaign slogan: Promises Made Promises Kept! That’s not at all nice. No imagination!”
De Blasio appeared at an event Monday standing next to a sign that read “Promises Made, Promises Kept.” Trump has featured similar signs at his rallies.
The mayor of the president’s hometown has long been a critic of Trump. He responded by Twitter: “The difference is that I’m not lying when I say it.”