Rouhani: Iran Must Develop Military to Guard Against Other Powers

LONDON (Reuters) -

Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at 3:27 am |

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. (Reuters/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo)

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday the country had to develop its military forces to prevent other states taking over its territory and resources.

“We should make ourselves ready to fight against the military powers who want to take over our territory and our resources,” Rouhani said in a speech broadcast live on state media on National Defense Industry Day.

Rouhani also said that the United States does not dare to attack Iran as it is aware of the Islamic Republic’s military power and the high price of conflict.

“Why the United States does not attack us? Because of our power, because it knows … its consequences,” Rouhani said.