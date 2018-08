(BoroPark24.com) -

Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at 12:15 pm |

A fire broke out at approximately 10:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, on the top floor of a two-story house at 1261 50th Street in Boro park

FDNY rescued an elderly couple from the home, and were transported by Hatzolah to Maimonides hospital for smoke inhalation.

After 25 minutes, the fire was brought under control.