Regional Briefs – August 13, 2018

Monday, August 13, 2018 at 6:30 pm |

Court Rules Police Dashcam Not Public Records

TRENTON – New Jersey’s top court ruled Monday that police dash-camera videos are not available under state public-records law, The Associated Press reported. The 4-3 decision said there’s no law mandating that the recordings be made, and they are therefore not subject to disclosure. The ruling overturns two lower-court rulings.

Police Rescue Wedding Party From Flooded Road

BOGOTA, N.J. – Police came to the rescue Saturday when heavy downpours flooded a wedding party and trapping the bride and groom in their car, The Associated Press reported. Video shows the bride in her gown on the roof of the car, which had water midway up its grill.

94-year-old Woman Struck, Killed While Getting Mail

SODUS, N.Y. – A 94-year-old woman crossing the road to get her mail Saturday afternoon was struck and killed by a car, The Associated Press reported. The 47-year-old driver unsuccessfully tried swerving to avoid hitting Doris Richardson.