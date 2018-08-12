Schools Can Apply For $1.5M in Farm-to-School Funds

ALBANY (AP) -

Sunday, August 12, 2018 at 6:49 pm |

Schools in New York state can apply for grants of up to $100,000 to help increase the amount of locally grown food on school menus this year.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the $1.5 million available statewide for farm-to-school programs will help both students and farmers. Eligible schools serving kindergartners through high school students can apply for grants of up to $100,000 per project.

Projects can include the purchase of equipment that would allow more local food to be served in school or to employ a farm-to-school coordinator.

Applications are due by Oct. 1.