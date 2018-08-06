Regional Briefs – August 6, 2018

Monday, August 6, 2018 at 6:38 pm |

Man Killed When Tractor Overturns, Pins Him

AVON, N.Y. – A man driving a tractor with a front bucket to retrieve a lawn mower that had broken down died Saturday after the tractor slid on a slope and rolled over on top of him, The Associated Press reported. Charles “Tom” Moran, 66, was pinned to the ground for hours.

Rock Hits Car Windshield, Killing Passenger

SENECA, N.Y. – Police are searching for a truck that kicked up a large rock on the road on Saturday, causing it to smash through a passing car’s windshield, killing a passenger, WHEC reported. Barbara Amidon, 74, died from the impact. Deputies don’t believe it’s criminal.

Neighbors Help Family Out of Burning Home

WASHINGTON, N.J. – Caring neighbors helped rescue a father and two children trapped in a burning home early Saturday, WPVI reported. Patrick Finn used a ladder to help the trio get out through a window. Other neighbors helped on the ground. The children were released from the hospital and the father is expected to be OK.

New Technology Helps Police Crack Down on Fake IDs

ALBANY – Officers in New York state are employing new technology to catch underage people who try to purchase alcohol, The Associated Press reported. The pilot DMV program is an app, which is only available to law enforcement, that can instantly recognize fake ID.

Crashes at 2 New Jersey Airports Injure Pilots

LAKEWOOD, N.J. – Separate plane crashes in two New Jersey counties Saturday afternoon injured both pilots, NJ.com reported. A banner-towing aircraft crashed on a Lakewood Airport runway at 1 p.m., followed three hours later by a crash at the South Jersey Regional Airpark.

Playground for Special-Needs Students Set on Fire

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. – Police are searching for the arsonist who set fire last Wednesday to a playground that was designed for special-needs students, The Associated Press reported. The flames charred and melted some of the equipment. No one was injured.