Wyoming Town Protests Nazi Flag Incident in Park

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) -

Saturday, August 4, 2018 at 9:15 pm |

About 100 people turned out to protest after somebody took down the U.S. flag and put up a flag from Nazi Germany in a Wyoming town.

The incident happened Monday in Washington Park in Laramie. Police found the U.S. flag crumpled up nearby. They put the U.S. flag back up and took the Nazi flag as evidence.

Local teacher Andy Pannell says he hopes those responsible are brought to justice in a way that addresses the root of the problem. Pannell says the perpetrators are probably young men and somebody planted “bad ideas” in their heads.