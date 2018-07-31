Regional Briefs – July 31, 2018

Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at 6:57 pm |

NYC to Send Volunteer Lawyers to Held Illegals at Border

NEW YORK – New York City plans to send taxpayer-funded city lawyers and social workers to Texas to provide free legal help to detained illegal immigrants, The Associated Press reported. Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday that the city’s philanthropic arm will pay travel expenses.

Logging Truck Driver Dies When Rig Overturns

COLONIE, N.Y. – The driver of a tractor-trailer hauling logs died early Tuesday after his rig crashed and overturned on a highway, The Associated Press reported. Large logs spilled onto a grassy area between the highway and a ramp. Exit 9W near Albany was closed for hours.

Auburn Is Latest Winner of Downtown Revitalization Contest

AUBURN, N.Y. – The city of Auburn is the latest winner of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s $10 million downtown revitalization contest. The city in Cayuga County plans to use the money to redevelop vacant properties. In each round, ten winning communities from around the state receive $10 million.

Upstate Couple Married 78 Years Die 2 Days Apart

DELMAR, N.Y. – An upstate couple born two years and two days apart and married 78 years have died within two days of each other, The Associated Press reported. Evelyn Bennett Drake, 98, died July 20, two days before her husband, 100-year-old Gilbert Orzell Drake passed away. They’re survived by two sons and a daughter, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.