15 Kilograms of Illegal Explosives Destroyed in Overnight Raid

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, May 31, 2018 at 3:50 am |

Some of the fireworks seized in the raid in East Yerusahalayim, Wednesday night. (Police Spokesman)

IDF soldiers overnight Wednesday seized weapons and explosives in the village of Maskhan Sha’abiya in Shomron. Soldiers blew up 15 kilograms of explosives discovered at the site in a controlled explosion. Several suspects were arrested and weapons in the cache were confiscated. In a statement, the army said that such weapons were used in terror attacks as well as for criminal activity, and that security forces were determined to seize all weapons that were being held illegally by all people, in order to better protect all Israelis and residents of Palestinian Authority-controlled areas, who are also under threat by terrorists and criminals.

Border Guards overnight Wednesday arrested two Arabs who threw a firebomb at security officers in Yerushalayim. In addition, Arabs threw explosives at a Jewish home in a neighborhood in the eastern part of the city. Police and Border Guards began an immediate investigation, and said in a statement that they were able to arrest the culprit a short time after the incident, using advanced technology.

In a raid by Israel Police detectives overnight Wednesday, more than 250 readymade fireworks intended for manual launching were seized at a business in East Yerushalayim.

“In the framework of the Israel Police’s extensive and focused activity against illegal possession, operation and dispatch of fireworks, the police operate in a variety of hidden and open levels in order to reach any person who engages, trades or operates fireworks that often serve in conflicts between the population and the security forces and civilians,” said the police.

The suspect, a 48-year-old resident from East Yerushalayim, who was the owner of the business, was arrested and brought for questioning by the police on suspicion of engaging in illegal explosives.

Overnight Wednesday, security officials said they arrested 17 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.