IDF Destroys Gaza ‘Terror Tunnel’ as New Round of Rockets Fired From Gaza

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 9:06 am |

The Iron Dome intercepts a projectile over Sderot, Tuesday afternoon.

The IDF said that Israel destroyed a “terror tunnel” in the Gaza Strip Tuesday afternoon. The tunnel extended hundreds of meters inside Israeli and Egyptian territory.

A view of the inner part of the terror tunnel. (IDF Spokesman)

The IDF said that the Hamas tunnel that was destroyed near Rafiach and Kerem Shalom border crossings was still under construction and was not yet usable.

Meanwhile, Palestinian terrorists launched yet another barrage of rockets into southern Israel on Tuesday afternoon, hours after firing more than 25 mortar bombs across the border.

B’chasdei Shamayim, there were no casualties reported in Israel after the morning and afternoon salvoes.

A map released by the IDF showing the route of the tunnel, from Gaza, via Egypt, into Israeli territory. (IDF Spokesman)

Several of the projectiles, the military said, were intercepted by the Iron Dome antimissile system.

Israeli planes attacked at least seven facilities belonging to armed group Islamic Jihad and the territory’s dominant Hamas movement after Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu promised a “powerful” response.

Gaza residents said at least seven training or security facilities belonging to Islamic Jihad and Hamas were hit in the Israeli airstrikes, causing buildings to shake and plumes of smoke to rise into the sky above Gaza.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said Israel has already struck back at Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza by attacking their “terrorist infrastructure.” He said Israel has no intention of ignoring Palestinian rocket attacks against its citizens.