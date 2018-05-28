U.S., Israel to Sign MoU on Iran

The close consultations between the U.S. and Israel on opposing the Iran nuclear deal will soon take official form as the two governments prepare to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), according to media reports on Monday.
Israel’s National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat is set to travel to Washington to sign the MoU with his counterpart John Bolton, to counter the Iranian threat, according to a report by Channel 10 News Monday night.
Ben-Shabbat and Bolton have spoken on the phone several times since Bolton assumed office last month. This will be the first face-to-face meeting between them.
Also on the agenda will be the problem of the Iranian military entrenchment in Syria, ahead of Prime Minister Netanyahu’s trip to Europe next week.