U.S., Israel to Sign MoU on Iran

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, May 28, 2018 at 6:47 pm |

L-R: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Defense James Mattis and National Security Adviser John Bolton, at the White House earlier this month. (Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)

The close consultations between the U.S. and Israel on opposing the Iran nuclear deal will soon take official form as the two governments prepare to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), according to media reports on Monday.

Israel’s National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat is set to travel to Washington to sign the MoU with his counterpart John Bolton, to counter the Iranian threat, according to a report by Channel 10 News Monday night.

Ben-Shabbat and Bolton have spoken on the phone several times since Bolton assumed office last month. This will be the first face-to-face meeting between them.

Also on the agenda will be the problem of the Iranian military entrenchment in Syria, ahead of Prime Minister Netanyahu’s trip to Europe next week.