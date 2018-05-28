Report: IDF Arrests Seven Suspects in Murder of Soldier Ronen Lubarsky, Hy”d

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, May 28, 2018 at 3:33 am |

Family and friends attend the funeral of IDF soldier Ronen Lubarsky, Hy”d, Sunday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

IDF forces operating in the El-Amri refugee camp surrounded a house this morning, facing off against fierce rioting by residents as they searched for the murderer of IDF soldier Ronen Lubarsky, Hy”d, who died last week from severe injuries he sustained in an attack by terrorists, one of whom dropped a block of marble on his head.

According to Palestinian Authority sources, five of the rioters were injured. Seven people were arrested in the camp and surrounding area, the sources said, adding that Israeli forces began leaving the camp at about 9:30 a.m.

Overnight Sunday, terrorists threw a firebomb at an IDF outpost in the Shechem area. The firebomb exploded near the outpost, but there were no injuries or damage. Israeli forces fanned out to search for the terrorist who threw the firebomb.

IDF soldiers overnight Sunday seized weapons that were to be used in terror attacks. Soldiers, working with police, discovered a cache of weapons in Chevron. Several suspects were arrested and the cache confiscated. In a statement, the army said that such weapons were used in terror attacks as well as for criminal activity, and that security forces were determined to seize all weapons that were being held illegally by all people, in order to better protect all Israelis and residents of Palestinian Authority-controlled areas, who are also under threat by terrorists and criminals.

Also overnight, security officials said they arrested 11 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.