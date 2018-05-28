IDF Kills Gaza Terrorist During Border Breach

GAZA (Reuters) -

Monday, May 28, 2018 at 7:35 pm |

Israeli tank fire killed a Hamas terrorist at a frontier outpost on Monday, while soldiers chased down and caught two other Gazans attempting to infiltrate into Israel, the military said.

During their pursuit of the two Palestinians attempting to infiltrate armed with “knives, wire cutters and combustible material,” the Israeli soldiers were shot at from inside the Gaza Strip, the military said in a statement.

“In response, an IDF tank targeted an adjacent military observation post,” it said.

Hamas said one of its members was killed when the outpost was hit.

The two Palestinians who tried to breach the border were being held by Israel, the military said. None of the soldiers were injured.