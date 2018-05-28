Croatia Refuses to Extradite Bosnian Sought for Murder by Tunisia

ZAGREB (Reuters) -

Croatia’s Supreme Court denied on Monday the extradition of a Bosnian citizen sought by Tunisia over his alleged involvement in the murder of a Tunisian whom Hamas said was one of its members.

The court said that Tunisia had not provided guarantees that the arrested Bosnian, if handed over, would not be exposed to a possible death penalty.

“There is no doubt that the suspect is charged with one of the worst crimes; but when there is a risk of a conviction with the death penalty the extradition cannot be allowed,” the court said.

Earlier this month Bosnia also refused to extradite another suspect in the same case.

Mohammed Zawari, an aerospace engineer and drone expert, was shot dead in December 2016 near the Tunisian city of Sfax. Authorities there said that they had arrested 10 Tunisians, but that two foreigners suspected of plotting the killing had escaped.

Hamas blamed Israel for the killing of Zawari, who it said had been a member of its organization for 10 years.