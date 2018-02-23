Doctors Optimistic Following Vizhnitzer Rebbe’s Emergency Surgery

NEW YORK -

Friday, February 23, 2018 at 1:04 pm |

Doctors are optimistic that an emergency surgery performed Friday on the Vizhnitzer Rebbe, shlita, was successful, baruch Hashem. The Rebbe’s situation had been extremely dire prior to the surgery.

The Rebbe’s family and caretakers are publicly thanking Dr. David Reich, President of Mount Sinai Hospital; Dr. Martin Goldman, the hospital’s chief cardiologist; and Dr. Umesh Gidwani, head of the cardiac ICU, for their utmost devotion to the Rebbe during the his hospitalization over the past two months. Their dedication and tireless efforts have ensured that the Rebbe has received the highest possible level of care.

Klal Yisrael is asked to continue to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Harav Mordechai ben Margulia, b’soch sh’ear cholei Yisrael.