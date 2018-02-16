NJ School District Closed Over Possible ‘Security Threat’

NUTLEY, N.J. (AP) -

Friday, February 16, 2018 at 1:12 pm |

A New Jersey school district has announced all public schools will be closed Friday after police say a threatening video was posted online.

Nutley Public Schools Superintendent Julie Glazer said late Thursday evening that the district was erring on the side of safety to close, citing a “security threat.” The Nutley Police Department says it is actively investigating a video posted to social media.

Police say that from a preliminary investigation, there does not appear to be an active threat, but they are continuing to investigate.

Glazer says that “because of the nature of the world in which we live, there was no other decision to be made.”