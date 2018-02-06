Amtrak: No One Injured After Cars Separate From Acela Train

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (AP) -

Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at 5:47 pm |

Amtrak officials say that no injuries have been reported after two cars separated from an Acela Express train in Maryland.

Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams said in a statement that the incident occurred about 6:40 a.m. Tuesday near Havre de Grace, which is northeast of Baltimore. The train was traveling from Washington, D.C. to Boston.

Abrams said the train experienced a “mechanical issue” when two cars separated. More than 50 passengers were traveling on Acela Express train 2150. Abrams said the passengers were transferred to another train.

Abrams said Amtrak is investigating the cause of the separation and is inspecting other trains.

Eric Weiss, a spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board, said the agency is monitoring the situation.

The incident occurred days after a fatal Amtrak crash in South Carolina.