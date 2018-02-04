South Carolina Train Crash Leaves Two People Dead, 50 Hurt

(Reuters/AP) -

Sunday, February 4, 2018 at 6:16 am |

Emergency crews attend to the site of a train collision near Pine Ridge, Lexington County, South Carolina, Sunday. (County of Lexigton via Reuters)

An Amtrak train operating between New York and Miami collided with a CSX freight train in South Carolina early Sunday, killing two people and injuring at least 50, police and Amtrak officials said.

The train with 139 passengers and eight crew members was traveling between New York and Miami when it hit the other train and derailed near Charleston Highway and Pine Ridge Road in Cayce, South Carolina, Amtrak officials told local media.

The accident occurred at 2:35 a.m. in Cayce, S.C., Amtrak said in a statement. There were eight crew members and approximately 139 passengers, and injuries were reported, Amtrak said.

“The lead engine derailed, as well as some passenger cars,” following the impact with the CSX train, Amtrak said.

All passengers were removed from Amtrak 91.

It is the second major incident for Amtrak in less than a week. Last Wednesday, a train carrying Republican members of Congress to a retreat slammed into a garbage truck in rural Virginia. One person on the truck was killed.